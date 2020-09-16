AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) Receives $5.30 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.35.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research decreased their price target on AMC Entertainment to $3.50 in a report on Friday, August 28th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st.

NYSE AMC traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $5.54. The company had a trading volume of 39,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,182,783. AMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($5.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.00) by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $18.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.96 million. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 75.33% and a negative return on equity of 28.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post -14.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $563,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 197.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 120,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 79,995 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 34.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. 23.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

