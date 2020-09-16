Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Holdings Increased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 2,167.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,837,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,712,472 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Amcor worth $28,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 57.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 175.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

AMCR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Amcor from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.09.

Shares of AMCR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.25. The stock had a trading volume of 76,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,332,314. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $11.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.88%.

In related news, insider Peter Konieczny sold 48,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $551,126.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

