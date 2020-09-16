American Electric Power Company Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:AEP)

American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) – KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Electric Power in a research note issued on Thursday, September 10th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.47. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s FY2020 earnings at $4.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AEP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

Shares of NYSE:AEP opened at $80.00 on Monday. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $104.97. The company has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.04%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,981,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,582,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,179 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $149,837,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 29.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,479,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,769,000 after buying an additional 1,021,057 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $80,306,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $75,933,000. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

