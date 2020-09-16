American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 687,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 296,297 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of American International Group worth $21,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at $286,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at $548,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at $224,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 65.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 16,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 103.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 355,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after acquiring an additional 180,419 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIG. BofA Securities upgraded shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American International Group from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.47.

In other news, CFO Elias F. Habayeb sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,903. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIG traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.21. 88,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,903,176. American International Group Inc has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $58.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.51.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $11.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.89%.

American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

