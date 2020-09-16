Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Receives $6.38 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.38.

USAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Americas Silver from $3.60 to $5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Laurentian restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.65 price target on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target (up from $4.25) on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Friday, August 21st.

NYSEAMERICAN USAS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,700. Americas Silver has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Americas Silver by 981.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 184,915 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 364,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 185,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Americas Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Americas Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Americas Silver by 32.0% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

