AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,907 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of AmerisourceBergen worth $26,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 24,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $535,250.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,416.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total transaction of $320,167.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,145.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,817,504. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABC traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.48. 1,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,529. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.79. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $106.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.27. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 46.04%. The firm had revenue of $45.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 23.70%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABC shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.80.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

