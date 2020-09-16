Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200,000 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the August 15th total of 4,390,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

AMGN stock opened at $248.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $144.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Amgen has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $264.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,309,656.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $561,548 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1,590.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.50.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

