Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $119.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.53% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Analog Devices is impacted by softness in overall end-market conditions and a slowdown in China. Further, weakening momentum across major applications and slowdown in global auto sales are woes. Also, macro uncertainty and geopolitical fears remain concerns. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. Nevertheless, the company is driven by strength in communication and industrial markets. Also, the strengthening momentum across the electric vehicle space on the back of its robust Battery Management System (BMS) solutions is a positive. Notably, it plans to acquire Maxim Integrated. The deal is expected to drive Analog Devices’ growth across several emerging growth markets. Additionally, rising adoption of advanced radio systems in 5G infrastructures is driving the company's growth.”

ADI has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.35.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $116.06 on Monday. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $127.39. The stock has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.53.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 15,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total value of $1,894,578.42. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total transaction of $3,166,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,786,951.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,309 shares of company stock valued at $6,390,004. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,367,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 39.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,322,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,476,000 after buying an additional 1,215,616 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $94,133,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 44.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,075,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,009,000 after buying an additional 636,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 127.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,127,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,124,000 after buying an additional 632,143 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

