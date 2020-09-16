Analysts Issue Forecasts for AstroNova Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALOT)

AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) – Colliers Secur. boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of AstroNova in a research report issued on Thursday, September 10th. Colliers Secur. analyst R. Ryan now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstroNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $7.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.25. AstroNova has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $17.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.06. AstroNova had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in AstroNova by 6.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 53,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AstroNova by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in AstroNova by 4,934.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 247,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 242,888 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in AstroNova by 26.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AstroNova by 34.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

