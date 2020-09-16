Analysts Offer Predictions for Aaron’s, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AAN)

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aaron’s in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.59. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aaron’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AAN. ValuEngine cut shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Aaron’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Aaron’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

AAN stock opened at $58.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.68. Aaron’s has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $78.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,569,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,645,000 after buying an additional 71,844 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 9.3% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,296,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,259,000 after buying an additional 195,858 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 29.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,970,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,455,000 after buying an additional 446,311 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 17.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,627,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,898,000 after buying an additional 245,212 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 988,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,517,000 after buying an additional 50,385 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Aaron’s news, insider Curtis Linn Doman sold 105,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $6,268,248.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 170,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,056,697.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia N. Day sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $84,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 317,710 shares of company stock valued at $17,292,059. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.11%.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.