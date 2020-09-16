Analysts Set Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Price Target at $115.67

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.67.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Aspen Technology from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $250,709.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,025.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 19.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.52. 1,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $73.07 and a 1-year high of $142.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 1.32.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.36. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 59.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

