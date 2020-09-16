Analysts Set Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Target Price at $28.75

Shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCEL. BidaskClub downgraded Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Atreca from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Atreca from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ BCEL traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.44. 270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,376. Atreca has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $29.35. The company has a market cap of $500.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of -0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.91.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atreca will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 403,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,059,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at $54,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,285 shares of company stock worth $1,076,127 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCEL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atreca by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Atreca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Atreca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Atreca by 105.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Atreca in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

