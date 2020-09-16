Analysts Set Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target at $25.50

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Bank Ozk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank Ozk from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th.

OZK traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $22.21. The company had a trading volume of 469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,758. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day moving average of $22.27. Bank Ozk has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $31.76.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $238.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. Research analysts predict that Bank Ozk will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Bank Ozk by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 6.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,971,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,682,000 after buying an additional 300,222 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the second quarter valued at $813,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 1.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 412,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,675,000 after buying an additional 7,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Bank Ozk by 9.8% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,693,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,745,000 after buying an additional 150,519 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank Ozk

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

