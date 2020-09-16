Analysts Set BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) Target Price at $11.50

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TCPC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barings LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter valued at about $10,021,000. Cliffwater LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,314,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,016,000 after buying an additional 406,753 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 4.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 677,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 26,936 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 40.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 562,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 162,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 8.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 470,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 38,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

TCPC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.79. 712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.96 million, a PE ratio of -108.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 10.65 and a quick ratio of 10.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.21. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $14.76.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The investment management company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. BlackRock TCP Capital had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $45.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.27 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.26%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.44%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.