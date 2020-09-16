Analysts Set DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC) Target Price at €16.90

Shares of DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €16.90 ($19.88).

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIC. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Warburg Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on DIC Asset and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Baader Bank set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on shares of DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

ETR:DIC traded up €0.40 ($0.47) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €11.32 ($13.32). The stock had a trading volume of 217,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,861. DIC Asset has a 52 week low of €6.69 ($7.87) and a 52 week high of €17.40 ($20.47). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €11.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of €11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.65.

DIC Asset Company Profile

DIC Asset AG is one o f Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 178 assets with a combined market value of c.

