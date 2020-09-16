Analysts Set Expectations for SPX Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for SPX in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 10th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.72 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.70. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SPX’s FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Get SPX alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair upgraded SPX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $40.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. SPX has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $53.76.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $373.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.70 million. SPX had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 6.59%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SPX by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,943,000 after buying an additional 82,210 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPX by 24.0% in the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,911,000 after buying an additional 218,911 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SPX by 59.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 890,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,066,000 after buying an additional 330,329 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPX by 11.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 742,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,226,000 after acquiring an additional 76,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPX by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,920,000 after acquiring an additional 41,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 18,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $776,449.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.