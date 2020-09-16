Analysts Set Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) PT at $10.50

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

JNCE traded down $1.28 on Friday, reaching $9.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,919. The company has a market capitalization of $373.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 2.11. Jounce Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.29.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kimberlee C. Drapkin sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $58,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,366.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 11,110 shares of company stock valued at $76,378 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,242,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 958,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after buying an additional 278,939 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,957,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 418,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 10,081 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 22.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 51,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

