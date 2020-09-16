Analyzing Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) and Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA)

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) and Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Chemung Financial and Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemung Financial 16.78% 7.73% 0.77% Southern National Banc. of Virginia 16.77% 7.12% 0.95%

Dividends

Chemung Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Southern National Banc. of Virginia pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Chemung Financial pays out 32.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Southern National Banc. of Virginia pays out 27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Chemung Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Southern National Banc. of Virginia has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Southern National Banc. of Virginia is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chemung Financial and Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chemung Financial $87.00 million 1.60 $15.61 million $3.20 9.13 Southern National Banc. of Virginia $133.11 million 1.59 $33.17 million $1.48 5.87

Southern National Banc. of Virginia has higher revenue and earnings than Chemung Financial. Southern National Banc. of Virginia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chemung Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.5% of Chemung Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of Southern National Banc. of Virginia shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of Chemung Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Southern National Banc. of Virginia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Chemung Financial and Southern National Banc. of Virginia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemung Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 Southern National Banc. of Virginia 0 1 0 0 2.00

Chemung Financial presently has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.26%. Given Chemung Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Chemung Financial is more favorable than Southern National Banc. of Virginia.

Volatility & Risk

Chemung Financial has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chemung Financial beats Southern National Banc. of Virginia on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases. The company offers consumer loans, including credit card loans, revolving credit plans, and automotive loans. The company offers commercial real estate loans for land development and on-site construction of industrial, commercial, residential, or farm buildings in the United States; real estate-backed residential loans; and commercial loans collateralized by real estate properties. The company offers domestic and foreign commercial and industrial loans. The company offers loans for the purpose of financing agricultural production; loans which include planned and unplanned overdrafts, to governments in non-U.S. countries, to their official institutions, and to international and regional institutions. For 2017, it has an asset value of 1.7 million USD. The bank has generated a net income of 7,430 USD in December 31, 2017. Chemung Financial Corporation was founded in 1833 and is based in Elmira, New York.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia Company Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial mortgage and non-mortgage loans, including commercial real estate loans, construction to permanent loans, development and builder loans, accounts receivable financing, lines of credit, equipment and vehicle loans, leasing, and commercial overdraft protection; construction loans for commercial, multifamily, and other non-residential properties; commercial business loans, such as lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, demand loans, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, stand-by letters of credit, and unsecured loans; residential mortgage lending; and secured and unsecured consumer loans. It also offers cash management services comprising investment/sweep, zero balance, and controlled disbursement accounts; and wire transfer, employer/payroll processing, night depository, lockbox, depository transfer, merchant, ACH origination, check 21 processing, asset based lending, and mobile banking application services. In addition, the company provides other consumer/retail products and services that include debit and credit cards, ATM services, travelers' checks, notary services, and online banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 38 full-service retail branches in Virginia and 7 full-service retail branches in Maryland. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

