Analyzing Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST) and Cemtrex (OTCMKTS:CETX)

Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST) and Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Electronic Systems Technology and Cemtrex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electronic Systems Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Cemtrex 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Cemtrex shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.3% of Electronic Systems Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Cemtrex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Electronic Systems Technology and Cemtrex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electronic Systems Technology -27.78% -18.85% -17.42% Cemtrex -52.53% -47.64% -23.69%

Risk & Volatility

Electronic Systems Technology has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cemtrex has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Electronic Systems Technology and Cemtrex’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electronic Systems Technology $1.41 million 0.76 -$190,000.00 N/A N/A Cemtrex $39.26 million 0.47 -$22.36 million N/A N/A

Electronic Systems Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cemtrex.

Summary

Electronic Systems Technology beats Cemtrex on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Electronic Systems Technology Company Profile

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc., doing business as ESTeem Wireless Modems, designs, develops, manufactures and markets industrial wireless products and accessories in the United States and internationally. Its ESTeem industrial wireless products provide communication links between computers networks, network enabled devices, and mobile devices without cables. The company also offers data radio products for process automation in commercial, industrial, and government arenas, as well as various accessories to support the ESTeem products, such as antennas, power supplies, and cable assemblies. In addition, it offers repair and upgrade services; and professional, site survey testing, system start-up, and custom engineering services. The company's products are used in various applications, including water/wastewater, oil/gas, mining, and industrial automation. It markets its products through direct sales, sales representatives, and resellers. Electronic Systems Technology, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Kennewick, Washington.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc. primarily provides electronic manufacturing services. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Technologies, Electronics Manufacturing, and Industrial Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides SmartDesk, an IoT product for the desktop PC market; and related white glove installation, extended warranties, and accessories directly to consumers, as well as through value added resellers for enterprises. This segment also offers design and development solutions to create impactful experiences for mobiles, Web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and televisions; and security and video surveillance systems, as well as develops various applications for virtual and augmented reality markets. The Electronics Manufacturing segment provides end to end electronic manufacturing services, including product design and sustaining engineering, printed circuit board assembly and production, cabling and wire harnessing, systems integration, and comprehensive testing services; and assembled electronic products to OEMs. This segment also designs, develops, manufactures, and sells interconnects and cable assemblies; and provides software development services for mobile, Web, virtual reality, and PC applications. The Industrial Technology segment offers single-source services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation, and disassembly; and sells a range of air filtration and environmental control products to various industries, such as chemical, cement, steel, food, construction, mining, and petrochemical. Cemtrex, Inc. operates in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Diversified American Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Cemtrex, Inc. in December 2004. Cemtrex, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Long Island City, New York.

