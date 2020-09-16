Analyzing Globe Life (NYSE:GL) & Atlantic American (NYSE:AAME)

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) and Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get Globe Life alerts:

This table compares Globe Life and Atlantic American’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globe Life 15.84% 10.31% 2.85% Atlantic American -0.89% 0.75% 0.23%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Globe Life and Atlantic American’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globe Life $4.53 billion 1.96 $760.79 million $6.75 12.35 Atlantic American $198.18 million 0.21 -$390,000.00 N/A N/A

Globe Life has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantic American.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.6% of Globe Life shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.4% of Atlantic American shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Globe Life shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 79.8% of Atlantic American shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Globe Life and Atlantic American, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globe Life 3 2 1 0 1.67 Atlantic American 0 0 0 0 N/A

Globe Life presently has a consensus target price of $86.67, suggesting a potential upside of 3.93%. Given Globe Life’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Globe Life is more favorable than Atlantic American.

Volatility & Risk

Globe Life has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantic American has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Globe Life beats Atlantic American on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. It offers term life, whole life, children's life, senior life, and family life insurance products; accidental benefits insurance; mortgage protection insurance; and medicare supplement plans. The company was formerly known as Torchmark Corporation and changed its name to Globe Life Inc. in August 2019. Globe Life Inc. is based in McKinney, Texas.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products. It also provides surety bond coverage for school bus transportation and subdivision construction, as well as performance and payment bonds. In addition, it provides ordinary and term life insurance, medicare supplement, and other accident and health insurance products. The company markets its products through independent agents, broker-agents, and special market agents. Atlantic American Corporation was founded in 1968 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.