Anglo Pacific Group (TSE:APY) Shares Gap Down to $2.30

Shares of Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.30, but opened at $2.04. Anglo Pacific Group shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 1,300 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $418.05 million and a PE ratio of 12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.59.

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile (TSE:APY)

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, silver, uranium, copper, nickel, anthracite, gold, and iron ore properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

