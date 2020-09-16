ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stake Raised by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,207 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of ANSYS worth $20,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 124,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 339,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,159,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1,020.0% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 60,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,686,000 after purchasing an additional 55,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth about $7,340,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.27, for a total value of $716,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 2,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total transaction of $776,415.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,216.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,257 shares of company stock valued at $1,937,965. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub downgraded ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.62.

Shares of ANSYS stock traded down $3.93 on Wednesday, hitting $324.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,904. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.07 and a twelve month high of $354.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $318.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.51 and a beta of 1.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.63 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 26.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

