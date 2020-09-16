Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Investment analysts at Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $5.80 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 104.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Antero Resources from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. MKM Partners upgraded Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.91.

Shares of AR opened at $2.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $4.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.57.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $484.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.90 million. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 55.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Antero Resources by 29.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,226 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 15,566 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Antero Resources by 30.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 360.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,387 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 46,495 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Antero Resources by 208.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,679 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 118,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 223.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 895,977 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 618,604 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

