Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) vs. Two Rivers Water and Farming (NASDAQ:TURV) Head-To-Head Survey

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) and Two Rivers Water and Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Arcadia Biosciences has a beta of -0.58, meaning that its share price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Two Rivers Water and Farming has a beta of 2.62, meaning that its share price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Arcadia Biosciences and Two Rivers Water and Farming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcadia Biosciences -1,973.82% -175.11% -60.58% Two Rivers Water and Farming N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.9% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of Two Rivers Water and Farming shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Arcadia Biosciences and Two Rivers Water and Farming, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcadia Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Two Rivers Water and Farming 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arcadia Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 357.52%. Given Arcadia Biosciences’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Arcadia Biosciences is more favorable than Two Rivers Water and Farming.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arcadia Biosciences and Two Rivers Water and Farming’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcadia Biosciences $1.17 million 27.98 -$28.81 million ($3.37) -0.91 Two Rivers Water and Farming $70,000.00 205.87 $3.72 million N/A N/A

Two Rivers Water and Farming has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arcadia Biosciences.

Summary

Two Rivers Water and Farming beats Arcadia Biosciences on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc., an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits. It also provides nutritional oils comprising gamma linolenic acid safflower oil to manufacturers of dietary and nutritional supplements, medical foods, dog food, and other products under the SONOVA brand; and arachidonic acid safflower oil that is used as an ingredient in infant nutrition products. In addition, the company has various programs under development comprising fiber resistant starch wheat, whole grain flour, and reduced gluten wheat programs. Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. has strategic collaborations with Dow AgroSciences and Ardent Mills LLC to develop and commercialize wheat varieties. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Davis, California.

Two Rivers Water and Farming Company Profile

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company owns a portfolio of water rights in the Arkansas River Basin in southeastern Colorado. It operates through Greenhouse and Water segments. As of December 31, 2017, the company managed a total of 6,682 acres of land. It also develops and leases greenhouses to cannabis growers. The company was formerly known as Two Rivers Water Company and changed its name to Two Rivers Water & Farming Company in December 2012. Two Rivers Water & Farming Company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Aurora, Colorado.

