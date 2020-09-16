Arctic Hunter Energy (CVE:AHU) Shares Gap Up to $0.17

Arctic Hunter Energy Inc (CVE:AHU)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.19. Arctic Hunter Energy shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 62,000 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of $545,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -31.67.

About Arctic Hunter Energy (CVE:AHU)

Arctic Hunter Energy Inc acquires, explores for, and develops oil and gas, and mineral resource properties in Western Canada and Mexico. The company produces heavy oil in the Lloydminster area of west-central Saskatchewan and Southern California. It holds a 60% working interest in the C-12 oil and gas well located in Landrose, Saskatchewan.

