Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.22.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARCT shares. Roth Capital began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,418. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.93. Arcturus Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $66.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 3.11.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 341.76% and a negative return on equity of 409.05%. The business had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $451,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 506.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 870,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,708,000 after purchasing an additional 727,354 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $28,747,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 205.3% during the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,392,000 after purchasing an additional 537,963 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 68.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,550,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,180,000. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

