Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €6.30 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) has been given a €6.30 ($7.41) price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.08% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.75 ($9.12) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €7.70 ($9.06) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €6.45 ($7.59).

AT1 opened at €4.84 ($5.70) on Monday. Aroundtown has a 52 week low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a 52 week high of €8.88 ($10.45). The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €4.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is €5.30.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

