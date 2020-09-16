Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($2.65) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) – Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Arvinas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Merle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.65) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.60). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arvinas’ FY2021 earnings at ($3.41) EPS.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 182.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.68%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Arvinas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.18.

Arvinas stock opened at $26.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 7.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.67. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $61.57.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 88.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 130.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,256 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $34,489.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,114.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

