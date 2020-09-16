AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at GBX 9,500 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been assigned a GBX 9,500 ($124.13) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($82.32) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays set a GBX 9,300 ($121.52) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 7,300 ($95.39) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,000 ($104.53) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,297.65 ($108.42).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of LON AZN opened at GBX 8,605 ($112.44) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.57. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 5,871 ($76.72) and a one year high of GBX 9,537.09 ($124.62). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8,438.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8,123.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.82.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.