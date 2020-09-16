AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZN. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 2,718.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 52,359 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 695,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,779,000 after purchasing an additional 145,339 shares during the period. 16.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AZN traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,359,540. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.64. AstraZeneca plc has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $64.94. The company has a market cap of $141.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.72%. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 50.29%.

A number of research firms have commented on AZN. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, May 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

