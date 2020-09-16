AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Shares Gap Up to $5.76

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.76, but opened at $6.46. AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 9,318 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on AVEO shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.26. The stock has a market cap of $148.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.57.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.09. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 16.78% and a negative net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 million. On average, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Peter W. Sonsini purchased 1,428,571 shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $7,499,997.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 886.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $43,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $97,000. 43.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

