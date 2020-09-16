Bank of SC Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) EVP Eugene H. Iv Walpole Acquires 1,000 Shares

Bank of SC Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) EVP Eugene H. Iv Walpole acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $16,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $131,380.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:BKSC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.13. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.16. Bank of SC Co. has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $89.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Bank of SC alerts:

Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of SC had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 12.80%.

Bank of SC Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides commercial banking services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of SC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of SC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.