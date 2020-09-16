Bayer (FRA:BAYN) PT Set at €82.00 by Morgan Stanley

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) received a €82.00 ($96.47) target price from Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Independent Research set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. HSBC set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bayer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €81.19 ($95.51).

FRA:BAYN opened at €56.82 ($66.85) on Monday. Bayer has a twelve month low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a twelve month high of €123.82 ($145.67). The company’s 50 day moving average is €56.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is €59.61.

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

