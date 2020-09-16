BeatzCoin (BTZC) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $484,248.86 and approximately $160.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BeatzCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001526 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002537 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001254 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00115395 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,831,297,249 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BeatzCoin Token Trading

BeatzCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

