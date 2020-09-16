Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 10th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.19). Wedbush has a “Positive” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The retailer reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%. The business’s revenue was down 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.43.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $12.55 on Monday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 562.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 21.1% in the first quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,219 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter worth $52,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 60.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 17.1% in the first quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Sue Gove acquired 34,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $268,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,078.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Yerger acquired 6,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $49,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at $144,005.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

