Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) Receives $9.08 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.08.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLU. Mackie cut Bellus Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered Bellus Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Ci Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Bellus Health in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bellus Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Bellus Health from $14.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of BLU stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.38. 11,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,837,519. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.30. Bellus Health has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $12.03.

Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLU. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Bellus Health during the first quarter valued at $815,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bellus Health during the first quarter valued at $727,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bellus Health during the first quarter valued at $5,437,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bellus Health by 307.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 138,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 104,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Bellus Health during the first quarter valued at $621,000.

Bellus Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough. The company also has economic interests in various partnered development stage programs, including KIACTA for the treatment of sarcoidosis; AMO-01 for treatment of Phelan McDermid syndrome; and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.

