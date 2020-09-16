BidaskClub Upgrades QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

QNST has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.67.

QNST opened at $14.59 on Friday. QuinStreet has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $16.52. The company has a market cap of $768.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average is $10.65.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. QuinStreet had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $116.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that QuinStreet will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 21,187 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $212,929.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,974.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 6,251 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $73,386.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 462,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,424,924.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,750 shares of company stock worth $606,693. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in QuinStreet by 74.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the second quarter worth $62,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the first quarter worth $91,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the first quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

