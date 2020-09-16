BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Price Down 12.6% Over Last Week

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. One BitCapitalVendor token can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Bit-Z and HADAX. Over the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitCapitalVendor has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and $68,475.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00043880 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005220 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.59 or 0.04261419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009192 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00058598 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00035132 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Profile

BCV is a token. Its launch date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 976,399,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial. BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com.

BitCapitalVendor Token Trading

BitCapitalVendor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bit-Z and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCapitalVendor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

