BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF)

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

DLGNF has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Dialog Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dialog Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLGNF opened at $43.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.64. Dialog Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.33 and a 200 day moving average of $38.40.

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $302.30 million during the quarter. Dialog Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dialog Semiconductor will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

