Brokerages Set Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) Target Price at €99.63

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €99.63 ($117.21).

AFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec stock traded up €0.35 ($0.41) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €92.85 ($109.24). The company had a trading volume of 149,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,405. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52-week low of €67.70 ($79.65) and a 52-week high of €122.10 ($143.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of €92.38 and a 200 day moving average of €90.96.

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

