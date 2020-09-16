Brokerages Set Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) Target Price at $40.67

Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.67.

CNST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after acquiring an additional 77,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 15,521 shares in the last quarter. Trustees of Princeton University purchased a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,033,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,851,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CNST traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 19.17 and a current ratio of 19.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.26. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $59.49.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

