Brokerages Set Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) PT at $2.13

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.13.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FNMA shares. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Federal National Mortgage Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wedbush started coverage on Federal National Mortgage Association in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised Federal National Mortgage Association from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

OTCMKTS FNMA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.06. 1,423,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,685,579. Federal National Mortgage Association has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $4.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 102.80 and a beta of 2.06.

About Federal National Mortgage Association

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of liquidity to the mortgage market and supports the availability and affordability of housing in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates in two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily.

