Brokerages Set Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) Target Price at $59.17

Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.17.

HLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $550,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 38.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 60.4% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 169.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.36. Houlihan Lokey has a 52-week low of $42.54 and a 52-week high of $64.84.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $211.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.98 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

