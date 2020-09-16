Brokerages Set Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) Target Price at $21.75

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NTLA shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:NTLA traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.42. The stock had a trading volume of 16,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,985. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $25.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.69.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.52 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 228.87% and a negative return on equity of 40.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 5,000 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $109,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,311,444.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $127,460.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,230 shares of company stock valued at $463,676. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 22.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,257,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,486,000 after buying an additional 768,947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,792,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,379,000 after acquiring an additional 147,068 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,093,000 after acquiring an additional 31,214 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,608,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,814,000 after acquiring an additional 776,887 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,306,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.