Brokerages Set Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) Price Target at $45.57

Shares of Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.57.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OSB shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Norbord from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Norbord from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James raised Norbord from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BofA Securities cut Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

NYSE OSB traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.48. 1,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 262.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.74. Norbord has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $36.53.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.76 million. Norbord had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Norbord will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.2251 dividend. This is a positive change from Norbord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Norbord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -248.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSB. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Norbord by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,702,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,988,000 after buying an additional 146,796 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Norbord by 14.6% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,146,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,413,000 after acquiring an additional 146,260 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Norbord by 5,248.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 818,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,580,000 after acquiring an additional 803,160 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Norbord by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 733,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,009,000 after purchasing an additional 271,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Norbord by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 649,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 220,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Norbord Company Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

