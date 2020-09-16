Brokerages Set Renault SA (EPA:RNO) Target Price at €32.08

Shares of Renault SA (EPA:RNO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €32.08 ($37.74).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on Renault and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

RNO stock traded down €0.63 ($0.74) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €24.05 ($28.29). The company had a trading volume of 1,828,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €23.72 and a 200-day moving average price of €21.33. Renault has a 1-year low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 1-year high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

