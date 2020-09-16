Brokerages Set SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) PT at $23.00

Shares of SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SK Telecom in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of SKM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.03. 220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,029. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.50. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.77. SK Telecom has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. SK Telecom had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that SK Telecom will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantum Capital Management increased its position in shares of SK Telecom by 68.6% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,211 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 1,058.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,583 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in SK Telecom by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,696 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

SK Telecom Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

