Brokerages Set TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Target Price at $15.33

Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TEGNA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 34,221 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in TEGNA by 4.9% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 205,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in TEGNA by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 729,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 14,417 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 34.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGNA traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.50. 3,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,607,806. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. TEGNA has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $18.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.30.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). TEGNA had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TEGNA will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. TEGNA’s payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

