Brokerages Set Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Target Price at $254.32

Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $254.32.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th.

Ulta Beauty stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $235.99. 10,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.49. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $124.05 and a fifty-two week high of $304.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sally E. Blount purchased 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $193.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,127. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $722,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,485.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 287.3% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1,007.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

