Brokers Offer Predictions for Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Concrete Pumping in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 10th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Concrete Pumping from $4.50 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

Shares of NASDAQ BBCP opened at $3.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.54. Concrete Pumping has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 18.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBCP. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 108.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Concrete Pumping by 37.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Concrete Pumping by 55.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping during the second quarter valued at $59,000. 24.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brent M. Stevens sold 6,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $25,106.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 891,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,380 shares of company stock valued at $35,816. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.